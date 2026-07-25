From assassinations to resignations: Presidency in Bangladesh marked by turmoil

Dhaka, July 25 (IANS) The resignation of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has added another chapter to the country's turbulent political history, making him the eighth president to resign or be ousted from Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President.

Despite its largely ceremonial role, the Presidency in Bangladesh has repeatedly been affected by assassinations, military coups, constitutional changes, uprisings and political crises, a report has stated.

Among the 18 individuals who have held the presidency to date — whether as President, Acting President, or in-charge President — 10 did not complete their terms.

Of the 10 whose tenure ended prematurely, two were assassinated in office, while the remaining eight resigned or were removed amid a shifting political landscape, according to a report in Bangladesh’s newspaper 'The Daily Star'.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman were both assassinated while serving as President. In both cases, factions within the armed forces were responsible for their killings," it noted.

In the latest development, Shahabuddin stepped down from office on Friday with the Speaker of the national Parliament formally accepting his resignation letter.

With the backing of the Awami League, Shahabuddin, who served as the Joint Secretary of the Pabna district Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BaKSAL) in 1975, was elected as the country’s 22nd President and took office on April 24, 2023, The Daily Star reported.

Following former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster on August 5, 2024, it said, speculation mounted for months over Shahabuddin’s possible resignation or removal. He put an end to the speculation on Friday by stepping down, citing health reasons.

Shahabuddin was the only top constitutional office holder to hold the post since the July 2024 demonstrations. Although his tenure was due to end in April 2028, he resigned almost two years before its conclusion.

Speaking to 'The Daily Star', Shahabuddin cited health reasons for his resignation.

"I am suffering from various health complications. I have nothing more to add at this moment," he said.

His resignation came amid reports that Shahabuddin held a telephonic conversation with the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while he was in London for medical treatment in May this year, 'The Daily Star' reported, citing sources.

The report said that intelligence agencies subsequently learned about the conversation, following which the President was asked to step down.

However, a senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader claimed that the reported phone conversation was not the sole reason behind the anticipated resignation, terming the matter as "more complex".

This recent development in Bangladesh’s fast-evolving political landscape comes amid the BNP-led government's growing crackdown on leaders associated with the Awami League.

It also followed Shahabuddin's recent claims that attempts had been made to overthrow him from office during the tenure of the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

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