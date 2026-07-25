Kargil is a living lesson in patriotism and leadership: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, July 25 (IANS) Describing the Kargil War as “a living lesson in patriotism, discipline and leadership”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the state government is committed to ensuring that the stories of the Indian Army’s bravery reach every citizen by displaying war trophies in schools, colleges and universities across Rajasthan.

“The Kargil War victory remains a symbol of India’s courage, sacrifice and unwavering national resolve, asserting that the country’s armed forces achieved the impossible by reclaiming strategic peaks from Pakistani intruders during the 1999 conflict,” he added.

Sharma was addressing the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Shaurya Sandhya’ programme at Birla Auditorium here.

“The Kargil victory is a symbol of India’s pride, valour and courage. From Tiger Hill to Tololing, and from Batalik to Dras, our brave soldiers hoisted the Tricolour once again on every strategic peak,” he said.

Recalling the conflict, the Chief Minister said Pakistan’s intrusion in 1999 was met with a determined military response, with Indian soldiers fighting for nearly 85 days at altitudes ranging between 15,000 and 18,000 feet under extremely harsh conditions.

“Despite freezing temperatures, low oxygen levels and difficult terrain, the morale of our soldiers never wavered. They displayed extraordinary courage and reclaimed every inch of occupied territory,” Sharma said.

Paying tribute to the fallen, he said 527 Indian soldiers were martyred, and more than 1,300 were injured during the conflict. Among the martyrs were 58 soldiers from Rajasthan, including Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja and Captain Amit Bhardwaj. He also remembered war heroes such as Captain Vikram Batra and Lieutenant Saurabh Kalia for their supreme sacrifice.

Sharma said the Kargil victory was not merely a military success but a triumph of the nation’s self‑respect. “Our brave soldiers proved that no force can defeat a nation whose Army’s morale stands higher than the Himalayas,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s defence policies, Sharma said national security has been the government’s foremost priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India’s security policy has become stronger, clearer and more decisive. Our armed forces are being equipped with modern technology, while border infrastructure has been strengthened,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the country’s push for self‑reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has accelerated the use of indigenous technology in platforms such as the Tejas fighter aircraft and the BrahMos missile system.

He also said India’s military capabilities have earned global recognition.

“Today’s India strikes at the roots of terrorism and responds to enemies within their own territory. The surgical strikes in 2016, the Balakot air strikes in 2019 and Operation Sindoor reflect the country’s decisive approach towards national security,” Sharma said.

Calling the welfare of soldiers and their families a moral responsibility, Sharma said the state government has strengthened the Department of Sainik Welfare to ensure benefits reach ex‑servicemen and Veer Naris.

He said 25 bighas of land have been allotted to the dependents of martyred soldiers and gallantry award winners, while government jobs have been provided to 154 dependents of martyrs and 47 dependents of other servicemen.

The Chief Minister said 418 district‑level camps were organised to resolve pension‑related issues of ex‑servicemen, leading to the settlement of 1,228 cases. Re‑employment opportunities are also being provided through the Rajasthan Ex‑Servicemen Corporation (REXCO). He added that the honorarium of ex‑servicemen engaged through REXCO has been increased by 10 per cent in both 2024 and 2025.

District Sainik Welfare Offices have also been opened in Beawar, Khairthal‑Tijara and Phalodi, while legal aid clinics have been established in 18 District Sainik Welfare Offices.

Referring to the 78th Army Day Parade held in Jaipur earlier this year, Sharma said the event showcased the Indian Army’s modern capabilities, including indigenous defence equipment, missiles and advanced military platforms, reflecting the country’s growing self‑reliance in defence production.

--IANS

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