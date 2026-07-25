Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'moral leadership' under scrutiny after lawmaker controversy

Dhaka, July 25 (IANS) The recent controversy surrounding Gazi Nazrul Islam, a lawmaker of Bangladesh's radical Islamist Party Jamaat-e-Islami, has become more than an individual embarrassment. The episode has raised questions about Jamaat’s central political narrative that it represents a "morally superior alternative" in Bangladesh’s politics, a report has stated.

Video clips involving Satkhira-4 MP Gazi and a young woman have gone viral on social media since Monday night, purportedly showing them in an intimate situation, prompting strong reactions online.

"Political parties are often remembered less for the scandals they face than for how they respond to them. For Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the controversy surrounding Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam has become more than an individual failing; it has become a test of the party's long-cherished claim to moral leadership," a report in Bangladesh’s newspaper 'Daily Sun' detailed.

"For decades, Jamaat has sought to distinguish itself from its political rivals by claiming not merely to offer a different political programme but a different moral compass. It has cultivated an image of discipline, piety and ethical leadership, often suggesting that its members are held to standards higher than those expected of ordinary politicians. That claim has now collided with a reality the party cannot easily explain away," it added.

According to the report, the issue involving Gazi has proved damaging for Jamaat because it exposed the difference between the party’s public narrative and its institutional handling of the matter.

Following days of sustained media coverage and widespread public debate, it said, Jamaat announced that its investigation had found Gazi guilty of “moral misconduct,” leading to his expulsion from the party.

The report argued that the controversy is far from an isolated episode for Jamaat, pointing to a pattern of similar incidents involving its leaders in recent years.

"Over the years, the party has periodically found itself defending the conduct or public statements of individual leaders whose actions have sat uneasily with its carefully cultivated image of moral rectitude. In each case, the party has maintained that individual failings should not be mistaken for institutional values. That may well be true. Yet repeated controversies inevitably invite questions about whether the organisation applies its professed standards consistently and without exception," it noted.

According to the report, although Jamaat's decision to expel Gazi may have contained the immediate political damage, it cannot erase the perception among many observers that “the party struggled to reconcile its professed values with the realities of political self-preservation.”

"For an organisation that has long claimed to embody ethical politics, that perception may prove to be the more enduring consequence of this controversy," it mentioned.

--IANS

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