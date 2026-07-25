July 25, 2026 10:45 PM हिंदी

2nd T20I: Grateful for opportunity, stuck to plans made with Shreyas bhai, says Yash Thakur

Grateful for opportunity, stuck to plans made with Shreyas bhai, says Yash Thakur after India beat Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Debutant fast bowler Yash Thakur expressed deep gratitude to his family and team management following a successful international debut against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, adding that sticking to the plans made in tandem with skipper Shreyas Iyer paid off.

Thakur claimed his maiden T20I wicket by dismissing the dangerous Brian Bennett for 32, and eventually took 2-30 in his four overs as he helped India defend a massive total of 219/5 and secure a 90-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"I'm really grateful to have got the opportunity to play this game. I'm also really grateful to my family and my close ones, who have always supported me. So I'm really grateful for this," Thakur said at the conclusion of the game.

Elaborating on his tactical discussion with skipper Shreyas Iyer to break Bennett's opening assault, Thakur said, "I think the wicket was really good to bat on. Me and Shreyas bhai discussed our plans before the spell, and we stuck to them. We felt the slower ball would be a very effective option on this wicket, so we backed it, and it worked for us."

Thakur, 27, represents Punjab Kings in the IPL and won the Ranji Trophy in 2024/25 with Vidarbha. He has been a regular with the India 'A' team for the last 12 months in both red-ball and white-ball formats.

"Last month I was playing in the India A tour of Sri Lanka. I played both the one-day and Test series there. I always keep my plans ready for both white-ball and red-ball cricket," he said. When asked about his personal preference between formats, Thakur kept it simple. "No, I enjoy both. I just want to play the game."

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa make the cut in ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Gleneagles (Scotland) on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Jeev and Jyoti make the cut in Senior Open

Manush Shah, Anna Hursey fire U Mumba into final with 8-3 win over Kolkata ThunderBlades in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Manush Shah, Anna Hursey fire U Mumba into final with 8-3 win over Kolkata

Eddie Howe unsure over Bruno Guimaraes' future, says Newcastle United 'would love him to stay'. Photo credit: Newcastle

Eddie Howe unsure over Bruno Guimaraes' future, says Newcastle 'would love him to stay'

Day 4 schedule for the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Day 4 schedule for the Indian contingent in Glasgow

Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'moral leadership' under scrutiny after lawmaker controversy (File Image)

Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'moral leadership' under scrutiny after lawmaker controversy

Pakistan: Summoning of Imran Khan's sister reflects growing control over political speech

Pakistan: Summoning of Imran Khan's sister reflects growing control over political speech

Sonakshi Sinha praises Gen Z: ‘I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art’

Sonakshi Sinha praises Gen Z: ‘I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art’

Kargil is a living lesson in patriotism and leadership: Rajasthan CM (Photo: IANS)

Kargil is a living lesson in patriotism and leadership: Rajasthan CM

Grateful for opportunity, stuck to plans made with Shreyas bhai, says Yash Thakur after India beat Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Grateful for opportunity, stuck to plans made with Shreyas bhai, says Yash Thakur

Calls for animal cruelty laws face censorship in China amid crackdown on activism: Report

Calls for animal cruelty laws face censorship in China amid crackdown on activism: Report