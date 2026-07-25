July 25, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Putul Sonowal's unbeaten run ends after loss to Malaysia's Izzat Dzulkeple

Putul Sonowal's unbeaten run ends after loss to Malaysia's Izzat Dzulkeple in the men's singles lawn bowls competition in a crucial Section D encounter in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) India's Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat in the men's singles lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026, going down 8-4, 9-8 to Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple in a crucial Section D encounter on Saturday.

The defeat ended Sonowal's unbeaten start in Glasgow and dealt a blow to his hopes of progressing to the semifinals. Under the competition format, only the winner of each section advances to the last four, leaving no room for runners-up.

Malaysia's Dzulkeple strengthened his grip on top spot in Section D with three wins from three matches. He leads the standings with nine game points and a healthy +18 shot difference, while Sonowal sits second on six game points with a -8 shot difference.

The Malaysian made a bright start, racing into an early advantage before Sonowal gradually found his rhythm. The Indian reduced the gap midway through the opening set, but Dzulkeple remained in control and closed it out 8-4.

Needing to win the second set to force a tie-break, Sonowal once again found himself chasing the contest after the Malaysian opened up a sizeable lead. Trailing by four shots after the sixth end, the reigning Asian champion mounted a determined late comeback and pushed the set to the wire. However, Dzulkeple held firm in the closing moments to edge the set 9-8 and complete the victory in straight sets.

The loss leaves Sonowal needing convincing wins in his remaining Section D matches while also relying on Dzulkeple to slip up if he is to keep his hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Sonowal had entered the contest on the back of two impressive victories. On Friday, he defeated Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands in another tense encounter that went the distance. After taking the opening set 7-5, Sonowal conceded the second 8-6 before clinching the tie-break 1-0.

The Indian had also announced himself in style on his Commonwealth Games debut by upsetting reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada. Ranked 21st in the world, Sonowal edged the opening set 5-4 before Bester levelled the match by winning the second 7-3. Sonowal then delivered a superb opening bowl in the tie-break to seal one of the biggest wins of his career.

Despite Saturday's setback, Sonowal remains in contention mathematically, though his path to the knockout stage has become significantly more complicated.

--IANS

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