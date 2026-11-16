Richard Tyson mourns ‘Kindergarten Cop’ co-star Christian Cousins: Hard to believe

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Richard Tyson, best known for playing Cullen Crisp in ‘Kindergarten Cop’, has expressed grief over the demise of Christian Cousins, who starred alongside his twin brother Joseph in the 1990 film.

Remembering their time together on the sets of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer, Tyson said it was hard to believe that more than 35 years had passed since they made the film. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Christian’s twin brother, family and loved ones.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Cousins, who, alongside his twin brother Joseph, starred with me in Kindergarten Cop. It’s hard to believe that more than 35 years have passed since we made that film together.”

He went on to add: “Christian was part of an extraordinary cast that helped make Kindergarten Cop a movie that continues to bring joy to audiences around the world.My heartfelt condolences go out to his brother Joseph, his family, friends & all those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Christian. You will always be part of our Kindergarten Cop family.- Richard Tyson (Cullen Crisp).”

Kindergarten Cop is a 1990 action comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Kimble, a tough Los Angeles police detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher in a small Oregon town to locate the ex-wife and son of a dangerous drug dealer.

The cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller, Pamela Reed, Linda Hunt, Richard Tyson, and Carroll Baker.

The film marked the second collaboration between Reitman and Schwarzenegger following the success of Twins, continuing Schwarzenegger's shift into comedic roles after years of action-film stardom.

Several actors, including Bill Murray and Patrick Swayze, were considered for the lead role before Schwarzenegger was cast.

--IANS

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