Juhi Babbar says she wishes ‘Kaash Aap Hamare Hote’ turned out better for her and Sonu Nigam

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Juhi Babbar recently reminisced about her film 'Kaash Aap Hamare Hote' and her experience of working with singer Sonu Nigam.

She expressed her wish that the film had turned out better for both of them while also thanking the singer for his thoughtful gesture and generous words. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Juhi praised Sonu for being a supportive artist and said that his gesture was all the more special because the two are not even in regular touch.

Calling him one of the most expressive singers, she said that his emotions are equally evident in his stage performances and his presence in front of the camera. Juhi also reflected on their film 'Kaash Aap Hamare Hote' and expressed her wish that the project had turned out better for both of them.

She recalled how hearing Sonu hum a few lines of the film's title track brought back beautiful memories. Sharing her video, the ‘Yaaran Naal Baharaan’ wrote, “This is so kind of Sonu ji! The sign of a true artist! So appreciative, so encouraging and so supportive of another artist. And to think that we are not even in regular touch makes this beautiful gesture all the more special. Sonu ji is undoubtedly one of the most expressive singers we have, and that expression and emotion are equally visible in his presence on stage and in front of the camera.”

“How I wish our film Kaash Aap Hamare Hote had turned out better for both of us. And just hearing him hum a little bit of the title song brings back such beautiful memories. Aadesh Shrivastava ji ka music, Sameer ji ke lyrics aur Sonu ji ki awaaz! What a beautiful combination it was!”

“I will always be indebted to him for this beautiful video and his generous words. And it was so sweet of Madhu and Sonu ji to message me during their recent Canada tour, reminiscing about the locations where we had shot together. Yes, there are many things I wish had been different about that film. But one thing I would never, ever want to change is the opportunity it gave me to work with The Star Sonu Nigam.”

In the video, Juhi recalled her association with the film, which marked her debut, and appreciated Sonu for acknowledging her journey as an artist despite the two not being in regular touch. She said Sonu had recently shared a video on his social media page, in which he was seen sitting on a bench near a lake and reminiscing about shooting for 'Kaash Aap Hamare Hote'. She said it was not necessary for him to mention the film, but his decision to do so and his kind words about her made the gesture particularly special.

Calling Sonu a great artist, Juhi said, "This is just the sign of a very great artist. People these days do not even appreciate or acknowledge those they have worked with or learned from. It is such a lesson for everyone. It is not about him praising me, but it speaks volumes about Sonuji."

On a related note, directed by Ravindra Peepat, “Kash Aap Hamare Hote” marked the film acting debut of Juhi Babbar. The film also marked Sonu Nigam’s debut as a solo lead actor.

--IANS

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