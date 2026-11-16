UEFA Nations League: England beat world champions Spain to top Group 3

Madrid, Nov 16 (IANS) England earned an exhilarating 3-2 win over world champions Spain to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 3, ending Spain's record 43-match unbeaten run.

Harry Kane's well-taken first-half penalty, coupled with Ezri Konsa's powerful header and Ben White’s finish in the space of five second-half minutes, appeared to have put Thomas Tuchel's side in a comfortable position.

However, the visitors were reduced to ten men after Elliot Anderson brought down Lamine Yamal, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting the resulting penalty. Nico Williams set up a grandstand finish after collecting Yamal's pass, but England goalkeeper James Trafford's late heroics ensured the Three Lions held on for victory.

It was a record 10th away win in a row for Tuchel’s side, and they will now progress as one of the seeded nations for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Lovro Majer scored late to ensure Croatia completed the double over Czechia and ended their four-game losing run in the Nations League with a 2-1 win.

The substitute curled past Antonín Kinský two minutes after Adam Hlozek's unlikely equaliser, condemning Czechia to a sixth straight League A defeat. Hlozek’s leveller had given Czechia hope they would not finish this campaign without a point, as they weathered an intense Croatian storm. Slaven Bilic's side dominated throughout, with their performance built on Ivan Perisic’s opener inside 90 seconds.

Elsewhere, Finland ended the UEFA Nations League C-League group stage with a stunning 7-2 (5-1) victory over San Marino at Bolt Arena in Helsinki, marking the highest-scoring match in Nations League history

Spain's 5-4 win against France in the 2024/25 semi-finals no longer stands alone as the highest-scoring match in Nations League history, following Finland's 7-2 rout of San Marino.

--IANS

bc/vi