Mohanlal's Athimanoharam director Tharun Moorthy pens touching tribute to late cameraman Shaji Kumar

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Tharun Moorthy, the director of actor Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Athimanoharam', on Monday penned a touching tribute to his late cameraman Shaji Kumar, in which he observed that Shaji Kumar's loss was a huge one for him -- both in his career and in his life.

Taking to his Instagram page to post the last picture of them together, he wrote, " Yes… This is our last photograph (heart broken symbol). I can't write enough about him. I can't quite explain what he means to me."

He went on to say, "He was someone I always believed I could never match in terms of ideologies, attitudes or aesthetics. I thought we were two opposite poles in cinema. But those were just perspectives, perhaps beliefs shaped by the industry around us."

"Through our work, conversations, frequent travels, phone calls and endless messages, we slowly found ourselves at the same pole of art. Knowingly or unknowingly, our thoughts aligned, our aesthetics became one, our vision became one, and eventually, our mission became one," Tharun Moorthy said.

Stating that Shaji Kumar was more than his cinematographer and that he became an angel brother to him, Tharun Moorthy said, "As one of the senior most person in the industry, he always pushed me to stay grounded, understand realities and never lose my sense of perspective. For me, this is a huge loss, both in my career and in my life. I will miss your presence forever."

He concluded the post saying, "I will definitely miss my command… 'Shajiyettaaa…' And your spontaneous reply… 'Ready, sir!'. Will miss you, Shajiyetta. I'm eagerly waiting to show the world what you gave me through Athimanoharam. Let the world say… 'This is your best.' (heart symbol)."

For the unaware, ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Kochi last week. He was 57. The sudden demise of the ace cinematographer, who was currently working on a film featuring Dileep in the lead, has plunged the entire Malayalam film industry in shock and gloom.

Reports claimed that the cinematographer had, a couple of days before his demise, collapsed on a film set in Alappuzha. He was provided treatment and shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his health condition seemed to improve temporarily. However, the cinematographer's health deteriorated thereafter and he passed away on Monday.

The ace cinematographer, who began his career in Malayalam cinema with Uthaman, featuring actor Jayaram in the lead, has so far worked in over 50 films, many of which have gone on to emerge as superhits or blockbusters.

Some of the notable films that Shaji Kumar has worked on include 'Pulimurugan', 'Thudarum', 'Odiyan', 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' and 'Ramaleela'.

Two of the year's most eagerly awaited films, director Tharun Moorthy's 'Athimanoharam', featuring Mohanlal in the lead, and director Mathews Thomas's Ottakomban, featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead, have cinematography by Shaji Kumar.

--IANS

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