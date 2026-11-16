November 16, 2026 12:30 PM हिंदी

Noah Cyrus on 10 years of debut song ‘Make Me Cry’, calls collaboration with Labrinth ‘something so special’

Noah Cyrus on 10 years of debut song ‘Make Me Cry’, calls collaboration with Labrinth ‘something so special’

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus is celebrating 10 years of her debut released song ‘Make Me Cry’, which also marked her first television performance.

Taking to Instagram, Noah also penned an emotional note for Labrinth, with whom she collaborated on the song, calling him her ‘brother forever’ and saying the experience of creating the track was something she could never recreate in a music studio.

He wrote in the caption: “10 years of Make Me Cry. my first released song. my first tv performance. the first of everything. thank you for being by my side through all those firsts @labrinth , i love you..”

“Creating this song with you was something so special that i’ll never recreate in a music studio again. my brother forever. thank you to everyone who has listened and loved this song through the years. i’m forever grateful. i’m so lucky to still be singing to you.”

Noah voiced the titular character in the English dub of the film Ponyo in 2008, and appeared in minor roles on shows including Hannah Montana and Doc. In 2016, she made her debut as a singer with the single "Make Me (Cry)" featuring Labrinth, which peaked at number 46 on the Billboard Hot 100. She was a background dancer in the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Cyrus has released three extended plays: Good Cry, The End of Everything, People Don't Change. Her first full-length album, The Hardest Part, was released on September 16, 2022, to widespread critical acclaim.

Her second studio album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, was released on July 11, 2025. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Cyrus is the youngest child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus and the younger sister of Miley Cyrus.

--IANS

dc/

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