Jay Shah reappointed unopposed as ICC Chair for second term

Dubai, Nov 16 (IANS) Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair for a second term, with the global governing body’s Board confirming the decision during its meetings in Bali.

Shah was unanimously elected ICC Chair in August 2024, becoming the youngest to hold the position at age 35. He marked the beginning of his tenure as ICC Chair on December 1, 2024.

Shah was the sole candidate after the then-ICC chairperson, Greg Barclay, chose not to seek a third term. He also became the fifth Indian to head the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

The reappointment provides continuity in leadership as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, while pursuing wider global expansion, increased participation and commercial growth.

The ICC said Shah’s reappointment followed a proposal by the Board’s directors and reflected their confidence in his leadership at a significant stage in the sport’s development.

Cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics is among the major priorities alongside strengthening the international game, expanding the women’s game, creating more opportunities for Associate Members and ensuring the sport’s long-term commercial sustainability.

Reacting to his reappointment, the former BCCI president said he was grateful for the Board’s continued support and stressed the responsibility of working with member nations to advance cricket globally.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world,” Shah said.

He described the sport’s return to the Olympics as a significant opportunity to reach new audiences and inspire future generations.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson welcomed Shah’s continued leadership, emphasising the need to maintain the relevance of bilateral cricket while adapting to the changing commercial and sporting landscape.

“Jay’s continued leadership comes at an important time for international cricket. The game is evolving rapidly, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen the international calendar, protect the relevance and competitiveness of bilateral cricket and ensure that our major events remain central to the sport’s future.

“Balancing the traditions of our game with the opportunities presented by innovation, new audiences and changing commercial dynamics will be critical in the years ahead. The ICC has an important role to play in bringing Members together to shape this future and establish a sustainable direction for international cricket.

“I congratulate Jay on his continued appointment and look forward to working with him and fellow Members as we navigate this important next phase for the game,” Thompson said.

ICC Independent Director Ros Rivaz highlighted the importance of building on the progress of women’s cricket and creating opportunities for players across different jurisdictions.

“I congratulate Jay on his reappointment as ICC Chair. His continued leadership provides an important opportunity to further strengthen the growth of women’s cricket and ensure it remains central to the ICC’s long-term vision.

“While women’s cricket continues to gain momentum globally, we must also recognise our responsibility to support those whose opportunities to play have been disrupted. We must also recognise the efforts under Jay’s leadership to support women cricketers in every jurisdiction. It is important that we build on this commitment and continue creating pathways for women to remain connected to and compete in our sport,” Rivaz said.

ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani pointed to the opportunities the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup could create for the game in Africa.

“As a Member from Africa, I am particularly encouraged by the opportunities ahead, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 set to bring the game to new audiences across the continent. It is an important moment for African cricket, and one that can leave a lasting impact on the development of the sport in the region,” Mukuhlani said.

New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose also stressed the importance of collective efforts among member nations to strengthen international cricket and preserve the appeal of its different formats.

ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani, meanwhile, called for cricket’s global expansion to translate into greater access to high-level competition, development pathways and investment for Associate Members.

The ICC said its broader agenda would focus on strengthening the foundations of the sport, supporting the growth of women’s cricket, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities for its future.

--IANS

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