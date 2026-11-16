November 16, 2026 12:32 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan gets injured while water skiing ahead of his next shooting schedule

Varun Dhawan gets injured while water skiing ahead of his next shooting schedule

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan recently gave a glimpse into his beach vacation as he shared several pictures and moments from his getaway on social media.

However, amid the fun-filled holiday updates, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor also revealed that he injured his wrist while water skiing ahead of his next shooting schedule.

Sharing a series of pictures, Varun offered a glimpse of his different holiday experiences, including enjoying pizza on the beach, taking a shower in the wild, playing paddle, watching a sunset and trying his hand at surfing.

In one of the captions, the actor wrote, “Caught a rainbow. Don't miss slide 7, it's my most favourite memory.” He also shared another picture with the caption, “Ate some pizza on the beach”, while describing some of his other experiences through short captions such as “Showered in the wild”, “Played some Paddel” and “Caught a sunset”.

Giving an update about his water sports adventure, Varun wrote, “Water skied and injured my wrist before I start shooting.” The actor's post offered a peek into his adventurous holiday.

The ‘Bawaal’ actor also shared a video of himself enjoying water skiing during the vacation, giving a glimpse of his adventure on the water. However, the activity apparently resulted in a wrist injury just before he was set to begin shooting for his next project.

Varun had earlier shared another set of pictures from his beach getaway, in which he was seen enjoying the tropical surroundings, posing shirtless and indulging in some workout sessions. One of the pictures also showed him walking with his daughter on the beach. He captioned the post, “Wild and free.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has been part of several popular films, including ‘Badlapur’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘October’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Baby John’.

He was last seen in ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, which marked his reunion with his filmmaker father David Dhawan after a long gap. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and was released in theatres on June 5.

--IANS

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