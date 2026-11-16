November 16, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in talks over potential comeback: Report

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in talks over potential comeback: Report

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Former Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang is exploring a return to the AI chipmaker he once led with discussions underway among close associates and a growing campaign by supporters seeking his reinstatement, a report has said.

Huang has been holding talks with allies about the possibility of returning as chief executive, while influential figures in Silicon Valley and prominent investors are said to be lobbying Nvidia's board in support of a leadership comeback, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The report said support for Huang's return has gained momentum with some Nvidia employees also backing the effort.

A group of influential supporters has reportedly established a war room to coordinate the campaign, while attempts are also being made to secure support from officials in Washington.

However, any potential return could face significant obstacles.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently called for a major change in Nvidia's leadership, signalling potential opposition from influential policymakers, according to the report.

It also noted that Huang no longer holds a sufficiently large stake in the company to challenge board decisions directly.

Nvidia is currently being led by interim Chief Executive Colette Kress, who faces the task of maintaining investor confidence and ensuring operational stability amid heightened scrutiny surrounding the company.

Moreover, investigations into Nvidia's compliance processes have intensified following the controversy. The scrutiny is focused on procedures related to the sale of AI chips to Asian customers that may have links to China.

However, Nvidia has not publicly commented on the reported comeback discussions.

Earlier in November, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to be fired, while former Vice President Mike Pence demanded answers on US chip exports following Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia.

The comments put the administration's handling of advanced semiconductor sales under scrutiny on the Sunday political programmes, alongside questions about what President Donald Trump knew of the allegations involving Huang.

Additionally, Nvidia announced the resignation of CEO Huang on November 12, though the board officially accepted the resignation effective immediately on November 11.

--IANS

ag/

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