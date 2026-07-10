Review meeting on T20I series losses will be strictly about course correction, says Saikia

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that the upcoming review meeting on India men’s recent T20I series defeats once the trip to United Kingdom concludes on July 19 will be strictly focused on course correction, adding that the discussions will revolve around identifying shortcomings and charting the way forward.

India’s T20I side under Shreyas Iyer suffered a shock 2-0 series defeat to Ireland before enduring another series defeat in England. The twin setbacks have prompted the BCCI to take stock of the slide, especially after India had won the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil in March.

“The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it as a purely bad phase.

“Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England. Since there is an ODI series, we are hoping that the team will be back in good form.

“The review meeting will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regards to shortfalls. Nothing else will be discussed,” said Saikia in a statement issued to IANS on Friday.

The review meeting is expected to involve newly-appointed captain Shreyas and head coach Gautam Gambhir, and will examine team selection, tactical approach and execution of it in overseas conditions.

Batting failures and bowling inconsistencies in T20I have come under sharp scrutiny, especially with India building towards T20 World Cup title defence in Australia and New Zealand in 2028, as well as participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It remains to be seen whether the outcomes of the BCCI’s detailed review meeting will come into effect before India embark on a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning on July 23 in Harare.

--IANS

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