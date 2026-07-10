July 11, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

Arya releases the first look of Kishen Das-starrer 'See U'

Arya releases the first look of Kishen Das-starrer 'See U' (Photo: Arya/X)

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Arya on Friday released the first look poster of director Santhosh Srivatsan's upcoming Tamil film, 'See U', featuring actors Kishen Das and Sanjana in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Arya wrote, "#SeeU. Happy to share the First Look of #SeeU with all of you. Produced by #AjmalKhan @reyaahari & DirectorVijay. Directed by @santhoshsrivtsn. A beautiful journey filled with love, emotions, and memories that will stay with us forever. Hope this pair @kishendas & @isanjkayy finds a special place in all our hearts. All the best to the entire team."

The film, which has been produced by Vijay, Ajmal Khan and Reyaa, has cinematography by Sandeep K Vijay and music by Zenem. Editing for the film is by N B Srikanth, while stunts for the film have been choreographed by Stunner Sam. Costumes in the film have been designed by Kiruthikha Sekar while sound design is by M J Rajakrishnan and S P Narayanan. The film has been co-directed by Vinod Shankar.

It may be recalled that actor Kishen Das had, only a few days ago, penned a note on why he had not dropped updates about his current and future projects.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen an explanation, he had said, "A lot of people have asked me over the past few months about what I’m doing next and why there aren’t any updates. From Day 1, I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it."

He had gone on to add, "Talking about it from Day 1 is only going to give myself the image that I have so much work going on in my life but talking about it once it’s done helps us create a journey for that film and a shorter period of time from knowing about it to watching it. So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, Nalla vela senjukitu iruken, updates varum, oru nalla theatrical experience kudupom ( So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, I am working well, updates will come and we will give you a good theatrical experience)."

--IANS

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