Jhajjar, Nov 19 (IANS) Asian Games gold medallist Ayan Lochab opened up about becoming the most expensive player at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction, as Jhajjar Jaguars secured his services for Rs 17.4 lakh, saying that getting the chance to represent his hometown was a ‘different feeling.’

The Jhajjar-born kabaddi player described his association with the franchise as a special opportunity, with the move allowing him to represent his home district after achieving success on the international stage.

“Playing for Jhajjar Jaguars is a very special feeling for me. I have represented India at the international level, but getting an opportunity to represent my own hometown is something different altogether. KCL is giving players a wonderful platform to showcase their talent and grow professionally. I want to make this opportunity count and give the people of Jhajjar a reason to be proud,” he said.

Lochab was part of India’s gold-winning kabaddi team at the Asian Games in Japan. His Rs 17.4 lakh acquisition made him the highest-priced player in the auction, underlining the Jaguars’ intent to build a strong squad for the league’s second season.

For the franchise, bringing a player of Lochab’s international experience to a team representing his birthplace also carries significance beyond the auction price.

Jhajjar Jaguars owner Jagdeep Chhikara said the signing reflected the team’s ambition and the pride associated with having a prominent sporting figure from the region in its ranks.

“Ayan Lochab is not just an exceptional kabaddi player but also a proud sporting identity of Jhajjar. Having an Asian Games gold medallist from our own region represent Jhajjar Jaguars makes this association even more meaningful. We were determined to bring him into our squad, and his signing reflects our ambition to build a competitive team. We believe his international experience, dedication and understanding of the game will be valuable assets for the franchise,” Chhikara said.

The second season of KCL will offer Lochab an opportunity to bring his international experience to the franchise level while playing in front of supporters from his hometown. Having emerged as the auction’s biggest signing, he will now be the focus of the spotlight on his performances in the Jhajjar Jaguars jersey.

--IANS

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