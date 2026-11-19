Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Robert Downey Jr, who is all set to play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, shared that returning to the Marvel universe was a decision he approached with considerable thought

Recalling his conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the actor shared how the possibility of returning first came up and what went through his mind when the opportunity was presented.

Speaking about his return, Robert Downey Jr. said in a video on Marvel’s Instagram page, “I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?’ And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?”

The actor also discussed the formidable nature of his new character, Victor Von Doom.

“Many of these movies are only as good as its villains. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, those levels to the stakes here.”

Reflecting on the ensemble coming together for Avengers: Doomsday, Downey Jr. expressed his admiration for the incredible talent involved and the collaborative spirit that drives the film.

“It's such a long bench of talent, and these are people I would do any movie with, eight days a week.”

The actor shared his deep affection for the franchise and the responsibility of living up to the expectations that come with it.

“We just keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this..”

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday releases in Indian cinemas on 17 December 2026, a day before US release, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be available in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats across.

Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. It is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, the film features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom amidst the collapse of the multiverse.

--IANS

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