Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo has criticised US Senate Democrats for backing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, alleging that the proposed legislation would weaken environmental protections and hand US President Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry a major victory.

In a strongly worded video message, Ruffalo urged Democrats to oppose the bill, warning that it could undermine the Clean Water Act, tribal rights, public lands and protections for endangered species.

Ruffalo said in a video on Instagram: I'm sorry to have to do this, but while many of the Democrats are still celebrating the big blue wave, Democrats in the United States Senate are on the verge of handing Trump, Republicans, and the fossil fuel industry a major legislative win by passing a bill that would fast-track AI data centers, pipelines, mines, power plants, and ice camps, while sacrificing our clean water, tribal rights, public lands, and endangered species.”

“If it passed, it would be the most severe and devastating rollback of environmental laws in American history. The bill is cynically called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act.

Nice name. But the bill's got nothing to do with affordability and uses it as a popular buzzword to hide what it really does, which is namely, the bill gives Trump more power at the very moment that voters entrusted Democrats to chart a new course forward. It's crazy.”

The actor said: “You can't make this stuff up, I'm telling you. And right now, this bill is being rushed before voters realize what's happening. I mean, less than a week after the election, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, God bless him, and 21 other Senate Democrats approved bringing the bill to the floor for a vote.”

He said that the bill will gut foundational environmental protections, including the Clean Water Act. This is what's saving you.

Ruffalo said: “The National Environmental Policy Act, Tribal Review, they're once again gonna try and screw the tribes and then take away states' authorities over harmful projects like frack gas pipelines, ice camps, data centers. And the main reason the Democrats say they support this is because Trump made a handshake deal with them to build more renewable energy if the bill passes. Right. It's idiotic.And in one week's time, he reneges.

Ruffalo said that “he won't approve windmills and turbines because they're a major loser. I mean, Democrats, what's wrong with you? Don't you know better now than to trust Trump? Listen, the leaders of many American nations, indigenous people, oppose the bill.”

“All of the major environmental and environmental justice organizations. This bill has to be stopped, you guys. Democrats need to know this is not what we voted for. We need all our new elected Democrats across the country speaking up, too. Come on, guys. This is what you promised.”

Ruffalo shared: “We cannot let Senate Democrats snatch defeat from the jaws of our hard-fought election victories. Please call your senator and your House members now at 877-796-1949 and tell them to vote no on the bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. What a stupid, stupid name.

It is the big, ugly screw you and screw your neighbors, throw more power into the federal government and get rid of any oversights that are protecting your community bill. That's what it is. Don't stand for it. We can't stand for it anymore. Anyway, I'm sorry. I'm sorry to rant.

I love you. Lord love you. Keep fighting the good fight. We'll win this together. But we got to, we got to act. We have to move.”

For the caption, he wrote: “Urgent! Happening now: Senate Democrats are on the verge of passing a horrific bill that will fast-track AI data centers and ICE camps while gutting Native American rights, Tribal sovereignty, and environmental laws like the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.”

“The cynically titled bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, would give Trump more power to, as he says, “build more pipelines, mines, and power plants faster than ever before.” If this bill passes, it will be the most severe and devastating rollback of environmental laws in American history.”

The actor wrote: “What’s crazy is that Chuck Schumer and many Senate Democrats are supporting this, after the country just overwhelmingly rejected Trump! The worst part is this bill actually gives Trump more power than he already has. Why are Senate Democrats supporting Trump and ignoring the mandate they received this election to topple Trump’s agenda?”

--IANS

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