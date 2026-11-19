Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) called on world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's "ongoing genocide" against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

China is hosting the 2026 APEC Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, from November 18–19, 2026.

According to the ETGE, world governments must back their demands with coordinated sanctions, enforceable trade restrictions, measures to protect against transnational repression, and support for East Turkistan's "decolonisation and restoration of independence".

"APEC must not become a platform for normalising genocide through commercial agreements and diplomatic ceremony. Leaders cannot credibly champion international law while allowing access to Chinese markets to determine whether they confront mass imprisonment, forced labour, forced sterilisation, and the destruction of an occupied nation's identity," the ETGE stated.

Highlighting that China's genocide is rooted in its "colonial occupation" of East Turkistan, the exiled authorities noted that any response that leaves that occupation beyond scrutiny leaves Beijing's machinery of persecution intact.

It stressed that people of East Turkistan are entitled to determine their national future rather than merely seek concessions from the power denying them independence.

"No trade agreement, investment pledge, or diplomatic partnership can justify abandoning a people to genocide. Leaders meeting Xi Jinping must demand an end to China's crimes and impose consequences for their continuation. East Turkistan's peoples will not accept permanent Chinese domination as the price of international commerce. Their right to restored independence must be defended," said ETGE President Mamtimin Ala.

Recalling that the United States formally determined in 2021 that China was committing genocide and crimes against humanity, the ETGE said nearly a dozen Western parliaments made similar determinations.

"Governments must now translate recognition and condemnation into sustained pressure on the perpetrators. Genocide recognition cannot become a declaration that leaders abandon at the negotiating table," it added.

The ETGE also cited a warning by UN experts earlier this year that coercion in China's state-imposed labour programmes could amount to forcible transfer or enslavement as crimes against humanity.

The ETGE called on APEC leaders and their governments to confront Xi Jinping directly and demand an end to the genocide, the release of all arbitrarily detained East Turkistanis, disclosure of the fate and whereabouts of the disappeared, family reunification, and unrestricted access for independent international investigators.

It also called for coordinated targeted sanctions against responsible officials, security institutions, and entities, including the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, known as the Bingtuan.

The exiled authorities further urged the global community to restrict access to financing, surveillance technology, and equipment that enables persecution in the region.

--IANS

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