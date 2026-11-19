Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Pothineni on Thursday expressed his appreciation for men on the occasion of the International Men's Day on Friday by saluting them even as he went on to define his 'Lone Wolf' character in his upcoming film #Rapo23 on the occasion.

Seeking to mark International Men’s Day, Telugu star Ram Pothineni unveiled the intriguing pre-look of his much-awaited directorial debut, #RaPo23. The poster offered audiences a back shot of ‘Lone Wolf’, the character he plays in the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the poster, Ram Pothineni wrote, "LONE WOLF (noun) A fiercely independent man who chooses his own path and faces the world alone. Here’s Saluting you all on International Men’s Day. #TheLoneWolf #RAPO23."

Hinting at a personality defined by individuality, inner strength and an unwavering sense of determination, the reveal set the tone for the psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world.

With #RaPo23, Ram Pothineni has embarked on an exciting new chapter in his career, stepping behind the camera for the first time as a writer and director. Known for his dynamic screen presence and versatility as a performer, Ram has taken on an entirely new creative responsibility, bringing his own vision to life with this ambitious project.

The film features a promising ensemble cast, including Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha Menon alongside Ram Pothineni, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

The technical team includes gifted cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu as the Director of Photography (DOP). One of south India's top music directors, Sam C.S, is scoring the music for this film.

Written and directed by Ram Pothineni, #RaPo23 will be a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world. Produced by Krishna Pothineni under the banner of RAPO Cinematics, the film, sources say, will look to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience, with its intriguing premise, impressive cast and unconventional world, to audiences.

--IANS

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