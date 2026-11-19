Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) It's official! director Joyal Vijay's upcoming Tamil film 'Koodu', which is based on a real-life incident, has been selected for screening at the 57th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa.

It may be recalled that IANS, had, citing sources reported this development first.

On Thursday, the makers of the film took to their social media handles to confirm the development.

One of the producers of the film, Kumar Mangat Pathak, took to his X timeline to share the announcement. He wrote, "From a small nest to a global stage #KOODU premieres at the 57th International Film Festival of India under the Gala Premieres – Feature Films category. @IFFIGoa #IFFI2026 #InternationalFilmFestivalOfIndia. Directed by @joyalvijay_dir @AbhishekPathakk @ganeshmani62."

The film has been produced by Panorama Studios in association with Skymoon Entertainment and Cult Digital.

Inspired by an extraordinary true story, sources had told IANS that the film would bring to life a heartwarming tale of compassion and humanity. The film, they claimed, would seek to highlight the remarkable things that could happen when an entire community came together.

"Koodu is an emotionally engaging drama set in a Tamil Nadu village, where a rare species of bird lays its eggs inside an electrical transformer. Faced with an unexpected dilemma, the villagers make an extraordinary choice: they voluntarily give up electricity for 35 days to protect the fragile nest and the lives it holds," informed a source.

Blending warmth, humour and emotion, Koodu will celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the power of collective compassion, says a source who informs that moving beyond conventional notions of heroism, the film will seek to shine a light on ordinary people and their extraordinary ability to make a difference.

The source had added,"The film was shot over a period of 40 days in a village called Vachathi. This will not be a story that will revolve around one or two leads. Around six to seven characters and their lives will take the centrestage in this story, which was inspired by a real incident that took place in Kothakudi village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu in 2020."

The film, which has music by Manoj Krishna, features a celebrated ensemble cast of established Tamil actors and acclaimed performers, including VJ Kathirravan, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna, Devika Satheesh, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Namo Narayana, Sha Ra, Charles Vinod, Anitha Sampath, Sasi Selvaraj, Dravid Selvam, VJ Ashiq and Thana Lakshmi.

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IANS

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