New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The killing of Lateef Bhat, the last active terrorist in South Kashmir, has come as a major relief to the security agencies. Bhat, who was part of Lashkar-e-Taiba, had become a major asset in a short span of time, and his killing has come as a major setback to the terror outfit.

With one headache out of the way, the agencies are now preparing for a full-fledged escalation by Pakistan and its proxy, the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Even as the encounter was on, the communication lines in Pakistan were opened up, urging terrorists waiting at the launchpad to find windows for infiltration. An Intelligence Bureau official said that there are over 500 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed waiting to infiltrate. However, many of their efforts to enter Jammu and Kashmir have failed owing to heightened security.

Terrorists at the launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been cautious all these days and have not taken too many risks. However, the latest Intelligence inputs clearly indicate that these terrorists are ready to take that additional risk and try to infiltrate, the official said. This is a sign of clear desperation, and the ISI wants its terrorists on Indian soil at any cost.

As opposed to the earlier plan of trying and phasing out infiltrations, this time around there would be an attempt to push more terrorists through multiple channels, in the hope that the Indian security officials would get stressed and the possibility of a miss would be higher, the official said.

An official said the ISI has instructed those operatives handling the launchpads to ramp up efforts across all sectors. The Indian security forces would have to keep a close watch on activity at sectors such as Budgam, Kupwara, Poonch and Uri. A coordinated effort to target all these sectors simultaneously would be made, the official said.

Another official said that the brief is not to enter India and strike immediately. These terrorists currently only have a plan when it comes to infiltration. Their assignment would be made known to them only when they infiltrate, the official said. They would need to first infiltrate and hide in the dense jungles until further instructions are given, the official added.

The modus operandi would be similar to the one that was used in Pahalgam, wherein terrorists from Pakistan hid for several months in the forests and then carried out the gory attack after specific instructions were passed on them, the official said.

Officials say that these infiltrating terrorists only have one job, and that is to carry out the strike. All other arrangements, such as accommodation before an attack, logistics, and reconnaissance, would be carried out by the overground workers (OWGs).

Pakistan has also been trying to rebuild its OWG network with fresh faces. This time around, the target is the younger lot, which also includes school-going children. The idea is to keep the heat off them, and the younger lot normally does not come under the scanner too easily.

The ISI is also trying to ensure that the new lot of OWGs do not have any police files on them. This means that those parts of the new OWG network would all be first-timers, and this makes it harder for the security agencies to detect them.

The Intelligence agencies have also warned that in the wake of the Lashkar-e-Taiba suffering such a major setback following the death of Bhat, it would now look to step up misinformation and propaganda campaigns.

It will look to incite communal tensions while spreading fake news. The Lashkar-e-Taiba would hope that the people come out on the streets and create trouble so that it provides a perfect cover for the outfit to set up operations afresh in the Valley, an official said.

--IANS

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