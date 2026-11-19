Las Vegas, Nov 19 (IANS) Valtteri Bottas admitted that being confirmed by Cadillac for 2027 gives him "peace to work again" as speculation of him being dropped for next season was cleared.

2026 new-entrants Cadillac confirmed the extension of Bottas, a former Mercedes driver, for the next season, despite speculation that Colton Herta, who has been growing in the last few weeks, would replace the Finn.

Speaking during the media day ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Finn stated that he was happy to be retained and was now relieved to work for the next season with the American outfit.

"(I) wasn't surprised (about the announcement) but it's nice to be confirmed because I always signed up for the long term, not for one year," Bottas said, as quoted by F1.

"I signed up to a project knowing that it's going to be tricky, it's going to be a bumpy road, and there's still going to be bumps ahead of us, but at least they're getting smaller, I think.

"Very happy because that was always the intention, to get into the project for the long term and try and move forward for the future."

Herta's speculation had cast doubt on Bottas' future with the team. "With Colton, it was always the plan this year that the team was trying to get enough points for him to get a Super Licence because if he misses it this year, it's going to be almost impossible to get in the future," said Bottas.

"It doesn't mean that you need to use him immediately; there are several years that it will stay valid. That was always the plan.

"There's been a bit too much noise in the last weeks; it's been really unnecessary but that's why we wanted to put out official confirmation today, which I've known for a while should be the case.

"At least we can get rid of the noise, and I can just focus on the job instead of answering questions about that kind of stuff. It gives me peace to work again for the future," he added.

American driver Herta is an IndyCar race winner and their reserve driver. He competed in several Free Practice 1 sessions with the American outfit to gain enough points for a Super Licence. He also featured in F1, where he is currently 19th.

Sergio Perez's future with the American outfit was confirmed last week, and the former Red Bull driver is happy to have Bottas alongside him.

"I think at this point, Valtteri brings what we require from him," said Perez. "He brings a lot of stability, a lot of knowledge, a lot of speed. I think for our team, the main focus right now needs to be on the operational side, on preparing everything for next year.

"They shouldn't be having these distractions over drivers because I think drivers are not an issue," he added.

--IANS

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