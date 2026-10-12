October 12, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Reports suggesting India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad inaccurate: Saikia

Reports suggesting India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad inaccurate: Saikia

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday denied reports claiming that the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be held in the national capital on December 13, has been moved to Ahmedabad.

The clarification comes amid reports regarding the non-availability of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is currently undertaking major infrastructure overhauls, including the installation of a modern drainage system along with the relaying of pitches and outfield.

“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision (taken) by the BCCI.

“We request media colleagues to kindly refer to official BCCI communications for any updates regarding the schedule. Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy," said Saikia in a statement on Monday.

IANS had previously reported on September 25 that the major overhaul of the drainage system at the stadium had led to Delhi’s home games in Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy 2026/27 being shifted to the Air Force Ground in Palam.

Interestingly, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is already scheduled to host the third India-Sri Lanka ODI on December 19, after the second game takes place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 16.

The ODI matches are of immense importance to India, the two-time champions, in terms of building up and fine-tuning their combinations for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

India batting stalwart and former skipper Virat Kohli, who was a member of the 2011 edition winning team on home soil, had previously said to broadcasters JioStar that the mega event in 2027 would be his last appearance for India in a World Cup.

--IANS

nr/bc

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