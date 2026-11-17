Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Reese Witherspoon has shared a reassuring message about self-worth, work pressure and the importance of taking a break as the year draws to a close.

Sharing an anecdote about a friend on Instagram who was stressed over missing an important work deadline, the star urged people not to let one setback overshadow their achievements and reminded them to prioritise self-care as the holiday season approaches.

In the video, she said: “I just had a girlfriend call me from work and she was so stressed out cause it's the end of the year and she has so many things that she just missed a deadline on something really important.”

“I just wanted to share with you the advice that I gave her, which was don't stress so much about one thing that you forget all the incredible things you got right. And yes, maybe you didn't hit that target or you didn't finish that thing that you wanted to finish by the deadline.”

She added: “Don't throw out all the good stuff. This woman has accomplished so much. So remind yourself you are enough. You have done enough. The holidays are approaching. It's time to relax a little bit.”

The actress went on to share: “Start thinking about how you feel your tank over the next few weeks, because nothing is more important than taking care of yourself. Just let it go. You know, like this. Let it go. Let it go. Let it go.”

Taking to the caption section, she wrote: “You are enough. You have done enough. Now let it go.”

Witherspoon was last seen onscreen in the 2025 romantic comedy film You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller. It stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

When the weddings of widowed father Jim Caldwell's daughter and Margot Buckley's sister are double-booked at the same small island venue, they both try to preserve the wedding weekend.

She will next be seen in The Nightingale, an American historical drama film directed by Michael Morris based on the 2015 novel by Kristin Hannah. It stars sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.

--IANS

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