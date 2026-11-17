Christchurch, Nov 17 (IANS) New Zealand have suffered an injury blow as Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against India due to fracture on his right hand.

Santner sustained an injury after being struck on the hand while batting during the 5th ODI and n Mount Maunganui and scans have since revealed othe 34-year-old has fractured his right hand.

The injury forced him to miss the two Tests against India that commences in Wellington on Thursday. Moreover, he will be racing the clock to be fit for the four-match series with Australia that starts on December 9.

"Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right-hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course," New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

NZC have added spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, to replace Santner.

The 28-year-old Foxcroft has played one Test, against Ireland in Belfast in May in the lead-up to New Zealand's three-Test tour of England. He made 98 in New Zealand's innings victory in Belfast, but returned home thereafter, with Santner - then returning from a shoulder injury - taking his place in the Test squad for England.

The first Test starts on Thursday at Wellington’s Cello Basin Reserve, followed by Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on November 27.

New Zealand currently sit on top of the World Test Championship standings and will be looking to replicate their most recent Test series against India when they recorded an upset 3-0 series triumph over the Asian side on the sub-continent in 2024.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

--IANS

bc/