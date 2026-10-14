Record 41,000+ runners set to participate in the Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race Delhi Half Marathon will have 41,000+ participants across on-ground and virtual categories ahead of the 2026 race on Sunday (October 18) in New Delhi.

The organisers on Wednesday outlined the arrangements for the 41,000+ participants.

Runners are the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon’s biggest stakeholders, and the organisers remain committed to ensuring a seamless, safe and comfortable race experience for every participant. Comprehensive safety and support measures will be in place along the route and at the finish line to safeguard runners’ well-being, it was informed in a release on Wednesday.

As race day approaches, planning, infrastructure assessments and coordination with the relevant authorities continue across all aspects of the event. The focus remains on ensuring a safe, well-coordinated and seamless experience for runners and stakeholders.

As part of the final preparations, minor refinements are being made to the Half Marathon route. The Open 10K is also scheduled to start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:35 am, with a revised route, instead of starting from Sansad Marg.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has grown into an event with a significant impact beyond sport. A socio-economic impact study conducted by Miranda House estimated the event’s socio-economic impact on Delhi-NCR at over ₹400 crore. Participants travel from across the country, often arriving several days before race day and staying with family or friends. Their presence contributes to local businesses, hospitality and retail, demonstrating how a sporting event can create value for the wider community.”

“Delhi Police is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of every runner at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026. We have been working closely with the organisers over the past one-and-a-half months to prepare for race day. Our deployment will include around 200 police personnel, along with 70–80 traffic police personnel, to ensure smooth movement and security along the route," said Madhurendra Kumar, Traffic Inspector, Defence Colony, Delhi Police.

--IANS

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