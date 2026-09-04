Real Madrid leave Mendy out of Champions League squad

Madrid, Sep 4 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has left Ferland Mendy out of his Champions League squad in a move that appears to signal the left-back's exit.

The 31-year-old is sidelined after surgery on a torn tendon in his right leg, but other long-term absentees Eder Militao and Rodrygo were included despite remaining unavailable.

The squad was published days before Real Madrid began their European campaign at home to Inter Milan.

Mendy has struggled with injury in recent seasons, making just five La Liga appearances and nine in all competitions in the 2025-2026 season.

His tendon problem made a summer transfer impossible, but the player looks likely to move on during the January window.

The 19-year-old midfielder Sergio Martinez from Racing Santander was the last player Real Madrid had signed, thus ending the possibility of further reinforcement in the defence to make up for Mendy. Martinez, who scored in Racing's opening game of the season, joins after Real Madrid activated his 3 million-euro release clause and agreed to a contract through June 2030.

A few days ago, Mourinho declared that the club's incoming transfer business is effectively over for the summer, insisting he is satisfied with the squad at his disposal despite the failure to land some of the club's key targets.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Real Madrid's delayed La Liga opener against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday, with the Portuguese manager making it clear that he has no immediate plans to request further additions to his squad.

"For me, the squad is closed, but the market is still open; you never know if a player will come and say, 'I've been benched twice, and I want to leave. In theory, no (more deals)... but something could always happen...In my head, the squad is closed, and I have not asked for anyone. I am very happy with the players I have," Mourinho told reporters.

Real Madrid had been linked with further reinforcements in midfield during the transfer window, particularly after missing out on Rodri, who eventually chose to join Barcelona.

--IANS

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