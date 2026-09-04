Italy-India relationship stronger than ever: Meloni thanks PM Modi for wishes on record-breaking milestone

Rome, Sep 4 (IANS) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on her government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic and said that the ties between the two nations are right now stronger than ever before.

The Italian PM expressed confidence that India and Italy will continue to strengthen the bond between the two continents and work together to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Meloni's response came after PM Modi congratulated her on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history.

"Thank you, dear Narendra Modi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever. The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth, seizing the extraordinary opportunities for collaboration that we have before us," Meloni posted on X while replying to PM Modi.

"I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," she added.

Earlier in the day, while extending wishes to Meloni, PM Modi said that the milestone reflected the trust and confidence of people of Italy in her leadership and wished her continued success in the years ahead.

PM Modi appreciated Meloni's efforts in strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations. He expressed readiness to continue close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of the two nations.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi posted on X.

"Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," he added.

Notably, Meloni-led government became the longest-serving government in the postwar history of the Italian Republic, after surpassing the tenure of former PM Silvio Berlusconi.

Meloni assumed office as Italy's first woman Prime Minister on October 22, 2022, and her government on Friday completed 1,413 days in office.

Earlier in July, Meloni had congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM and expressed readiness to work with him in creating new opportunities for the people of the two nations.

In May, PM Modi made a two-day official visit to Italy, where he held talks with both Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Meloni decided to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a Special Strategic Partnership. The two leaders welcomed the "strong momentum" of high-level exchanges and agreed to hold annual meetings of leaders, including on the sidelines of multilateral events, as well as regular ministerial and institutional-level meetings.

--IANS

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