September 04, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar shares fun anecdote from childhood encounter with Big B on sets of ‘Bemisal’

Akshay Kumar shares fun anecdote from childhood encounter with Big B on sets of ‘Bemisal’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’, recently shared an interesting anecdote of his childhood encounter with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Bemisal’.

The actor appeared on the the latest episode of quiz based reality show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with his co-actor Saif Ali Khan, and director Priyadarshan.

During the episode, the conversation took a nostalgic turn as Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan opened up about their memorable experiences with Big B.

Recalling his childhood encounter with the show host, Akshay Kumar said in Hindi, "Sir, just as you saw Saif when he was a child, I too saw you when I was a child. I have said this many times before. So, Sir, you were shooting for the film ‘Bemisal’, and you were sitting there eating grapes. I had come with my mother and father, and my father was a big fan of yours. So, my mother said, ‘Son, the security guards won’t stop you. Take a piece of paper, go to him and ask for his autograph’. I went there, but my eyes were on the grapes”.

He further mentioned, “You took the paper and started signing it, and at that moment I stole a small bunch of grapes, and you saw me. Then, while I was leaving, you called me back. There was an even bigger bunch of grapes there, and you said, ‘Take this one too’”.

Building on this atmosphere of admiration, Saif Ali Khan shared a deeply heartfelt reflection from his days of working alongside the senior actor ‘Eklavya: The Royal Guard’. He shared that he was intimidated and inspired by Big B's legendary work ethic.

Saif talked about the immense respect he has for Big B, as he said in Hindi, “The first time I signed a film with Amitji, I was very nervous. We were shooting for Eklavya, and I had quite long dialogues in that film, so I was learning everything. I have so much respect for him, and I was a little nervous. I thought, if Amitji were in my place, how would he memorise the dialogues? The next day, when we did the scene and it was Amitji's scene, Amitji said, ‘Saif, just give me the cue’. Then he told me to say the entire dialogue, and I was like, thank God I had prepared and remembered the entire dialogue. Then we did a film called Aarakshan. I have always been inspired by him and have always learnt something from him. I have never seen any actor who has such control over dialogues in all languages”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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