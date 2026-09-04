89th Fit India Sundays on Cycle to promote PM Modi’s ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ call

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be held in Surat on September 6 with the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,' as the government seeks to use sports, fitness, and community participation to promote a healthy and drug-free lifestyle among the youth.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the cycling initiative, while Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi will also participate in the event.

The initiative is being organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ and aims to encourage young people to stay away from substance abuse and adopt healthier lifestyles.

“Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,' this edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to encouraging our youth to stay away from drugs and embrace a healthy and active lifestyle,” Mandaviya said.

“Through Sundays on Cycle and other fitness activities, Fit India is helping build a generation that is healthy, confident, and disciplined and committed to building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The campaign also comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi highlighting drug abuse as a major challenge for the country and its youth in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

The 89th edition will also support the 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan '. The campaign aims to create a sustained movement against substance abuse through sports, fitness, awareness, and active community participation.

The cycling event in Surat will begin at 6 a.m. from the Sardar Patel Statue at Mangadh Chowk. The route will pass through Mini Bazaar and Varachha Main Road before culminating at Sarthana Zoo.

Several prominent sportspersons are expected to participate in the initiative, including Padma Shri and Olympian Achanta Sharath Kamal, Arjuna Awardee and wrestler Sarita Mor, wrestler Shivani Pawar, and Commonwealth Games medallist Rahul Mann.

--IANS

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