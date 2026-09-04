India and Japan to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties with landmark men’s T20I game

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) India and Japan will contest a special men’s T20I game in Tochigi Prefecture later this month to inaugurate celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The match, dubbed the Suzuki Cup, is scheduled to be played on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The fixture serves as the flagship event launching ‘Sport 75’, a broader bilateral initiative originating from a summit agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi designed to foster sporting exchanges and cooperation.

"The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.

"India and Japan share a strong and longstanding relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible," said Devajit Saikia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, said in a statement on Friday.

Saikia added that the Indian board recognises its obligation to support global expansion efforts in non-traditional regions.

"The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth. The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead.”

To accommodate the expected surge in fan interest, organisers plan to expand the Sano venue's capacity from its usual 500 spectators to potentially 2,000, with ticket sales expected to launch on official social media channels shortly. The India men's team is coming to Japan to play in the Asian Games men’s event from September 24 to October 3.

Japan Cricket Association Chief Executive Naoki Miyaji described the arrival of the reigning world champions as a transformative development for the sport locally. "To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association.

"We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion.”

Meanwhile, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Vicky Ostwal along with pacers Rasikh Salam and Kartik Tyagi will travel with the Indian team to the Asian Games as net bowlers. “The passport and visa-related formalities are in process for them. The trio are expected to leave with the Indian team for Tokyo from New Delhi on September 19.

“The trio’s progress has been closely monitored by CoE head of cricket VVS Laxman, who’s also the head coach for the team in the Asian Games. But it’s going to be a good exposure for all three to bowl to Indian batters and experience being in a multi-sport event,” said a BCCI source to IANS on Friday.

--IANS

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