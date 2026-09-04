Mandhana's record-breaking feats a result of 'relentless discipline', says RCB coach Rangarajan

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana becoming the leading run-scorer and century hitter in women's international cricket is the direct result of her relentless discipline and unwavering standards, said Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Malolan Rangarajan on Friday.

While playing a knock of 124 in the Women’s Asia Cup game against Hong Kong China at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Smriti surpassed former national captain Mithali Raj's career mark of 10,868 runs across all formats to become the leading run-getter in women’s international cricket.

She also went past Meg Lanning for the record for the most centuries hit in women's international cricket. Smriti, 30, also leads RCB in the Women's Premier League (WPL), having captained the franchise to two titles while scoring 1,023 runs in 35 innings.

"What stands out about Smriti isn’t just the runs - it’s the sheer consistency of showing up, series after series, at the very top of her game for so many years. I’ve watched her understanding of the sport deepen year on year; she’s never stood still as a batter or as a leader.

“Reaching this milestone doesn’t happen by accident - it’s the product of relentless discipline and the standards she holds herself to, day in and day out." Rangarajan said in a statement by the franchise.

Teammates echoed Rangarajan's sentiment, pointing to Smriti's leadership and preparation as key factors behind her record-breaking achievement. "Smriti has always been someone you can look up to, both as a player and as a captain.

“The way she prepares, the way she handles pressure and the confidence she gives everyone around her makes such a difference to the team. This record is a huge achievement, but for us, it is also a reflection of the person and leader we get to have in our dressing room," said India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy.

India’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Radha Yadav noted that Smriti's record-making feats stand as a proud moment in Indian cricket. "Playing alongside Smriti and having her as our captain is something we all value immensely.

"She brings so much calmness and clarity to the team, and she leads by example with the way she approaches the game. To see her become the leading run-scorer in international cricket is a very proud moment for all of us at RCB and Indian cricket."

--IANS

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