September 04, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Navies of India and Thailand reaffirm commitment to capacity building, training

Navies of India and Thailand reaffirm commitment to capacity building, training

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The 14th edition of Staff Talks between Indian and Royal Thai Navy successfully concluded in New Delhi, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to capacity building and training while identifying areas for further collaboration, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

“14th Edition of Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 03 Sep 26 at New Delhi. Co-chaired by Rear Admiral Sachin R Sequeira, ACNS (FCI) and Rear Admiral Chaksawat Saiwong, Director, Office of Policy and Planning, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy, the talks focused on strengthening the foundations of bilateral engagement, reaffirming commitment for capacity building & training and identifying areas for further collaboration,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

Earlier in July, Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Thai Navy's HTMS Chao Phraya, reaffirming the shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

The exercise was conducted after ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet concluded their visit to Thailand's Sattahip.

"Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability," the Indian Navy spokesperson stated on X.

During the visit to Sattahip, professional exchanges, a combined yoga session, sporting engagements and ship visits were conducted.

"Ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet concluded their visit to Sattahip, Thailand with a warm farewell ceremony hosted by the Royal Thai Navy," the Indian Navy mentioned.

"As part of the visit, professional exchanges, a combined Yoga session, sporting engagements, and ship visits were conducted," it added.

On June 30, personnel of the Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy participated in a friendly volleyball match during the visit of INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti to Sattahip.

–IANS

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