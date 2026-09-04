Indian community to plant 35,000 trees in Uzbekistan under shared vision

Tashkent, Sep 4 (IANS) The Indian community in Uzbekistan on Friday announced that it will undertake plantation of 35,000 trees in the country under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Yashil Makon' campaigns.

According to the Indian Embassy in Tashkent, the decision was announced as India’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Smita Pant briefed the community on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Uzbekistan.

“Amb briefed members of the Indian community on outcomes of the PM’s State Visit to Uzbekistan. Indian community announced their decision to undertake the plantation of 35,000 trees in Uzbekistan under the Plant4Mother and Yashil Makon campaigns, as both sides commemorate 35 years of diplomatic ties next year,” the Indian Embassy stated on X.

During his official visit to the Central Asian nation on Sunday, PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev planted a tree at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts.

PM Modi stated that they will work to expand green cover and build a more sustainable future.

“From Tashkent, a shared commitment for a better planet. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and I planted a sapling, bringing together India’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A Tree for Mother) initiative and Uzbekistan’s ‘Yashil Makon’ programme. We will always work to expand green cover and build a more sustainable future,” PM Modi stated on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the gesture reflects the shared commitment of India and Uzbekistan towards nurturing a greener and more sustainable future.

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent and discussed expanding cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including trade, investment and industries.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George and other officials were also present during the meeting.

–IANS

ksk/as