Raza Murad says Mohd Rafi made many heroes superstars, pays tribute on 46th death anniversary

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad paid an emotional tribute to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi on his 46th death anniversary on July 31.

He said that although the iconic singer left the world decades ago, his heavenly voice ‘continues to live on in the hearts of millions’.

Taking to his social media account, Raza Murad shared a video remembering the legendary singer and his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

In the video, he said, "Friends, today is July 31. Many years ago, Mohammad Rafi Sahib left this world saying goodbye. He left, but his heavenly voice still resonates in our ears. That voice made many heroes stars and superstars because of Rafi Sahib's songs."

Recalling one of Rafi's memorable songs, Murad added, "Rafi Sahib had sung a song. Today, that song is proving to be so true. It was from the film 'Ek Naari Do Roop'. Asad Bhopali ji had written this song, whose words are 'Dil Ka Soona Saaz Tarana Dhoondega', and till the day of judgement, people will continue to hear this heavenly voice, and it will keep resonating in their ears. Rafi Sahib, goodbye."

Talking about the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, he is regarded as one of India's greatest playback singers.

The stalwart singer was born on December 24, 1924, in Kotla Sultan Singh near Amritsar, Punjab. During a career spanning over three decades, he recorded thousands of songs in Hindi and many regional languages.

He lent his voice to some of Indian cinema's biggest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Jeetendra.

Known for his remarkable versatility, Rafi delivered timeless classics such as "Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho," "Baharon Phool Barsao," "Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe," "Yeh Reshmi Zulfein," "Kya Hua Tera Wada," "Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai," "Parda Hai Parda," "Teri Bindiya Re," and "Yahoo! Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe," among many others.

For the uninitiated, Rafi received many honours during his lifetime, including the Padma Shri in 1967. He passed away on July 31, 1980, at the age of 55 after suffering a heart attack.

His house has been converted into a unique museum for his die-hard fans to take a look at their idol’s personal and professional possessions.

–IANS

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