NEET paper leak: ‘Latur pattern’ under scanner, CBI questions ‘kingpin’ Kulkarni on past cases

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the massive NEET 2026 paper leak scandal that has impacted the future of nearly 23 lakh students, has intensified its investigation after arresting chemistry professor P.V. Kulkarni, who has been described by officials as the alleged “kingpin” and source of the leak.

According to the investigating agency, Kulkarni, a Pune-based chemistry professor originally from Maharashtra’s Latur district, had access to the NEET question papers through his role in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Officials alleged that he misused this access to leak the paper to selected students and associates.

The CBI on Friday confirmed that Kulkarni was its eighth arrest in the case. However, investigators are now widening the scope of the probe and are reportedly questioning him not only regarding the NEET 2026 leak but also over every examination paper he helped set before his retirement.

Senior local police sources indicated that his role is also being examined in connection with the alleged NEET 2024 paper leak and other similar cases.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the “Latur pattern” of NEET preparation and coaching has now emerged as a major focus of the inquiry.

Prior to the case being handed over to the CBI, senior local police officials had already begun examining possible links between coaching networks, exam setters and agents operating across Maharashtra.

Kulkarni allegedly operated private coaching classes in Pune under the name “Raj Coaching Classes” from his residence. According to investigators, one such class was conducted during the final week of April, just days before the NEET examination.

During the session, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, answer choices and the correct responses, while students wrote them down in their notebooks.

Investigators further suspect that the paper leak operation was run in an organised and systematic manner by Kulkarni and his alleged associate Manisha Waghmare. The duo is accused of approaching students across Pune and multiple districts in Maharashtra through a chain-like network that functioned as a coordinated syndicate.

Sources said the network even conducted seminars at various locations to identify potential candidates and establish contact with students. Older students, many of them from engineering backgrounds or other academic streams, were allegedly recruited as agents to expand the network and connect with aspirants.

In the early phase of the investigation, Latur was not initially considered a focal point in the case. However, after a complaint was filed by a parent, district police alerted the CBI about the developments uncovered during their local investigation.

Senior police officials stated that because of Kulkarni’s prominent role in setting NEET papers in earlier years, investigators are now interrogating him about previous examination processes as well, including the alleged 2024 paper leak case.

Sources also claimed that Kulkarni possessed extensive access to student-related data due to his professional involvement in the examination ecosystem. Investigators suspect that he shared this data with Manisha Waghmare and other members of the network.

Latur, widely regarded as one of Maharashtra’s biggest centres for medical entrance preparation, has long been associated with exceptionally high NEET success rates. This reputation gave rise to what is popularly known as the “Latur pattern,” a term associated with intensive coaching methods and academic discipline. However, following the paper leak controversy, the same “Latur pattern” has now come under intense scrutiny.

A senior Pune Police officer said, “We discovered that on the day of the NEET examination, Rs 10 lakh was transferred into Waghmare’s bank account. Furthermore, several students had transferred sums of Rs 25,000 each to Manisha Waghmare.”

According to investigators, the syndicate allegedly exploited students based on their academic performance and financial condition. Using data reportedly provided by Kulkarni, members of the network analysed mock test results and coaching institute records to identify academically weak or vulnerable students.

Sources said students from affluent families were allegedly targeted for large payments running into lakhs of rupees, while economically weaker students were sometimes used by the syndicate as operational tools within the network. As a result, the amount allegedly paid for access to the leaked paper varied significantly -- ranging from as high as Rs 25 lakh to as little as Rs 25,000.

Investigators believe that the operation functioned through multiple layers of intermediaries and coaching-linked contacts spread across Maharashtra. The CBI has already questioned owners of several coaching institutes in Latur and has also examined the institutes themselves as part of the probe.

Investigating agencies suspect that Kulkarni may have used his official position and examination-related access to circulate leaked papers among certain coaching institutes and selected candidates.

Officials are now attempting to determine how deeply the network penetrated the NEET preparation ecosystem and whether similar methods were used in previous years.

As the investigation continues, the alleged involvement of coaching centres, academic intermediaries and former examination-linked personnel has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the medical entrance examination system and the vulnerability of competitive examinations to organised criminal networks.

--IANS

sd/uk