May 16, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra drops a glimpse of daughter Malti making a new friend

Priyanka Chopra drops a glimpse of daughter Malti making a new friend

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra frequently treats her Insta Fam with glimpses of her precious moments with her loved ones, especially her 4-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Saturday, PeeCee shared another album, featuring snippets from her "current era" on her official Instagram handle.

In one of these pictures, little Malti was seen joyfully making a new friend. She was seen standing in front of a horse. With her back towards the camera, Malti was dressed as a cute little rider.

"Soft launch of my current era (sic)," Priyanka captioned the post.

In another video uploaded by the 'Barfi' actress, the little munchkin was captured running in the corridor, melting hearts with her smile towards the end.

We could also see Malti holding two roses, one in each hand, literally carrying a heart on her back.

The post further included Malti placing colorful hearts on the bed, and mom PeeCee indulging in some skincare.

Along with posting a couple of stunning selfies, Priyanka also provided an insight into her food habits through her latest post.

Meanwhile, this Mother's Day, the 'Fashion' actress received an adorable handmade note from her daughter.

Making the gesture even more special, the note mentioned Malti's ‘mom’s favourite things’.

Gushing over how well her four-year-old knows her, Priyanka shared a picture of the card on her social media handle with the caption, “She knows me so well.. l (sic).”

Signed by Malti, the card was titled, “All about my Mama.”

“Her favorite color is red

Her favorite food to eat is spicy food

Her favorite thing to drink is water

I think she would like to have a scrunchie for her bun

She likes to play in the pool with me

She always says, ‘I love you’

Love, Malti Marie

Age 4

Happy Mother’s Day!," it further read.

Work-wise, Priyanka is busy with SS Rajamouli's highly-awaited "Varanasi", co-starring Mahesh Babu.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'He deserves a big farewell': Hansi Flick reacts to Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit at the end of the season. Photo credit: FC Barcelona/X

'He deserves a big farewell': Flick reacts to Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit

Omkar Salvi backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience and adaptability ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)_ 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Omkar Salvi backs Bhuvneshwar’s experience and adaptability ahead of Punjab Kings clash

Bangladesh economy remains fragile in Q1 2026 over high inflation: Report

Bangladesh economy remains fragile in Q1 2026 over high inflation: Report

'The mission is complete’: Robert Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit at the end of season. Photo credit- Robert Lewandowski Instagram

'The mission is complete’: Robert Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit at the end of season

Sunny wishes brother Vicky Kaushal with an adorable childhood pic: Happy Birthday Meri Jaan

Sunny wishes brother Vicky Kaushal with an adorable childhood pic: Happy Birthday Meri Jaan

Tehran committed to diplomacy, Iranian President assures Pope Leo (File Image)

Tehran committed to diplomacy, Iranian President assures Pope Leo

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi interacts with General Arai Masayoshi, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, through a video call to discuss bilateral defence cooperation, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@adgpi)

‘...want to be part of geography, history or not’: Army Chief warns Pakistan

US: Anxious wait ends as Indian mangoes arrive in Seattle stores

US: Anxious wait ends as Indian mangoes arrive in Seattle stores

Saba Azad calls 'alpha male' a term created by patriarchy

Saba Azad calls 'alpha male' a term created by patriarchy

India emerging as global model for clean industrialisation: Report

India emerging as global model for clean industrialisation: Report