June 24, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Ravi Mohan completes holy Sabarimala trip; says will work tirelessly in cinema industry for everyone who wants him to grow

Ravi Mohan completes holy Sabarimala trip; says will work tirelessly in cinema industry for everyone who wants him to grow (Photo: Ravi Mohan/X)

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Well known Tamil film actor and producer Ravi Mohan, who, on Wednesday, completed his holy trip to Sabarimala, has now said that he will work tirelessly in cinema for everyone who wants him to grow.

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of him at Sabarimala, the actor wrote, "Getting stronger everyday. I thank each and everyone for showering unconditional love towards me. It is your hope that makes me want to give back love, respect and everything positive."

The actor went on to say, "I’ll be working tirelessly in cinema industry for everyone who wants me to grow. Grateful for life to have received all of it from my fans, industry friends, press and media and the divine light that is guiding me. Swamiye Saranam."

The actor had donned the sacred maala (chain) and begun fasting as part of his preparations to Sabarimala in May this year.

Sources close to the actor had then said that Ravi Mohan, who was undergoing a torrid time on the personal front, had donned the sacred 'maala' (chain) to mark a period of devotion and spiritual reflection.

On the work front, Ravi Mohan has a series of films he is now currently working on. This includes his first film as a director titled 'An Ordinary Man'. The film, which features actor Yogi Babu in the lead, will be a comedy drama that will be layered with satire and social observation.

In addition to the already existing list of films that he is currently working on, the actor was recently welcomed on board actor Raghava Lawrence's upcoming action entertainer 'Benz', featuring Nivin Pauly as the antagonist.

Expressing his excitement over Ravi Mohan coming on board 'Benz', the producer of the film, Sudhan Sundaram, had said, “Ravi Mohan is undoubtedly one of the most proficient and versatile performers in Tamil cinema today. He belongs to that rare league of actors who can effortlessly bridge the worlds of unconventional, content-driven cinema and mainstream commercial entertainers. His screen presence, sincerity, and sincere dedication towards elevating every character he portrays have consistently created a greater impact for films."

The producer had also gone on to observe, "More importantly, Ravi Mohan remains one of the few bankable actors in the trade who can draw audiences to theatres through both unconventional and commercial storytelling. We are extremely delighted that his presence in Benz will significantly enhance the film’s scale and impact, and we are eagerly looking forward to creating something truly exciting with this collaboration.”

--IANS

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