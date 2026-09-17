Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and more celebs wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday with birthday wishes pouring in from several celebrities and public figures. Several members of the film and music fraternity took to social media to extend their greetings and wish him good health and a long life.

Among those who shared their wishes were actors Raveena Tandon, Rakesh Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shatrughan Sinha, singer-composer A.R. Rahman and actress Kirron Kher.

Extending her wishes, Raveena wrote, “Thank you our Honourable PM for this honour . Here’s wishing you a healthy and long life “May you always be blessed with a long and prosperous life. Heartfelt birthday wishes! ‘Seva ka Sankalp’ - more kindness and more compassion towards all Serving others ..”

Rakesh Roshan shared his wishes, writing, “Wishing PM @narendramodi Ji a long and healthy life in the service of our nation. May his vision continue to guide India forward.#happybirthdaymodiji.”

Riteish also extended his greetings and wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with great health and long life.”

Shatrughan Sinha wished the Prime Minister on behalf of his family, writing, “Happy Birthday, our friend, hon'ble PM @narendramodifrom the Sinha Parivar. Our wishes come to you with God's Infinite Grace & Choicest Blessings. May you lead a long, healthy, peaceful & prosperous life.#BirthdayWishes.”

A.R. Rahman also shared a birthday message, writing, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. #HappyBdayPMModi.”

Kirron Kher extended her greetings, writing, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the country’s respected and distinguished Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on his birthday! Under your strong leadership, guided by the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ a new India continues to move forward on the path of progress. I pray for your long life and good health.”

PM Modi received birthday greetings from people across the country on his special day.

--IANS

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