Raveena Ravi weds 'Valatty' director Devan; Raveena's mom Sreeja Ravi pens emotional note

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Sreeja Ravi, who is the mother of well known actress and dubbing artiste Raveena Ravi, has now penned an emotional note of gratitude in the wake of Raveena's wedding with 'Valatty' director Devan.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of Raveena's wedding with Devan, Sreeja Ravi wrote, "To all dear & near ones. With all humility, love and gratitude, I seek your heartfelt blessings and prayers for our beloved daughter, Raveena Ravi, who has entered a beautiful new chapter in life with Devan (Director of Valatty)."

She went on to say, "The wedding was conducted in a very intimate manner, with only our immediate family and a few close friends present. It had always been our dream to celebrate this occasion with all our close ones — the many friends, colleagues, celebrities, technicians, and extended family who have been part of our lives and journey throughout this 50 years of film journey."

Sreeja Ravi said, "But emotionally, this was not an easy moment for me. Celebrating such a special occasion without my beloved husband Raviyettan, left me deeply overwhelmed. Everything happened within a short span of time, and I truly did not have the strength — emotionally or physically — to organize anything elaborate."

Choosing to thank all those who had stood by her on the special occasion, she said, "A special note of gratitude to my youngest sibling Jyo and RaghiJyo for being my pillars of strength always. Heartfelt thanks as well to Kavitha Arumugam, Vijay Krish, Akshay, Beula ,Jayanthi and everyone who stood beside me as my support system. By God’s grace and the blessings of all my mentors and well-wishers, everything went beautifully. More than anything, I am happy that I have now gained a loving son and a warm family through Devan."

Sreeja informed that Devan’s father, Sri. Jayan Mulangad, had contributed to Malayalam cinema as a producer and director, and his mother, Kala Jayan, was a retired professor from SD College, Alappuzha. His sister, Dr. Devi Jayan, is a psychologist in University of Chicago, and that their family was now based in the United States.

More significantly, Sreeja clarified that Raveena would continue to act and dub in films.

She said, "As a mother, one of my biggest joy is knowing that Raveena will continue pursuing her passion for dubbing and acting with the love and encouragement of her new family."

She ended the note saying, "I sincerely apologize to everyone whom I could not personally invite or inform. Please forgive me and do not hold it against me. Your love and blessings mean the world to us. Please keep Raveena & Devan in your prayers and bless them wholeheartedly as they begin this beautiful journey together ."

--IANS

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