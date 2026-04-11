April 11, 2026 8:09 PM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh offers tribute to RSS founder, Meets Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ranveer Singh offers tribute to RSS founder, Meets Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh offered tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during his visit to the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.

After this, the 'Dhurandhar' actor also had a meeting with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the two reportedly had a fruitful conversation.

Ranveer was seen wearing an all-white kurta-pyjama for his meeting with Bhagwat.

The 'Lootera' actor arrived in Nagpur from Mumbai on Friday afternoon and went straight to the RSS headquarters. RSS has confirmed the visit and meeting.

Ranveer reached Nagpur on a chartered plane at 4:00 PM on Friday. He left for Mumbai around 8:00 PM the same night.

Refreshing your memory, Ranveer extended his heartfelt greetings to the RSS on the occasion of Vijayadashami during the organisation's centenary year celebration.

He thanked the organisation for its work over the past 100 years and expressed hope that it would continue to inspire in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who is presently basking in the success of his latest outing “Dhurandhar-The Revenge”, was recently seen recreating the track “Aari Aari Aari” from the movie with Punjabi singer Khaan Saab, who has lent his vocals for the song.

The primary instalment in the “Dhurandhar” duology reached the audience in 2025. The core cast of the highly appreciated drama includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, along with Ranveer as the lead.

The franchise follows the journey of an undercover Indian intelligence agent, Hamza (Played by Ranveer), who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates, along with the Pakistani political circle, in an attempt to neutralize any threat looming over his country.

The second instalment in the franchise, "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge", was released in the cinema halls on March 19 this year.

Both the films have managed to perform exceedingly well at the ticket counters.

--IANS

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