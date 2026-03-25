Ranveer Singh croons ‘Ari Ari Ari’ alongside OG hitmakers Bombay Rockers

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh joined the original creator of the iconic track ‘Ari Ari Ari’, bringing together nostalgia and electrifying energy as the song gets a revamped yet chilling spin in the latest blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Originally sung by Bombay Rockers, ‘Ari Ari Ari’ has been reimagined for a new generation, with its revamped version now featuring in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor.

A video of Ranveer crooning the number with Bombay Rockers’ Navtej Singh Rehal was shared on the band’s official Instagram account. In the video, the two are seen singing the hook line of the track.

For the caption, Bombay Rockers wrote: “AARI AARI AARI with DHURANDHAR.”

Talking about Bombay Rockers, in 2003, Danish-Indian singer Navtej Singh Rehal was introduced to the production duo known as WCA, consisting of Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz.

They jammed together and eventually formed the band Bombay Rockers, with Navtej providing Punjabi and Hindi vocals and Sardorf singing in English. Barnewitz worked with the duo on production as well as initially managing the band.

Their first collaboration, "Ari Ari", got significant airplay in Denmark. In July 2003, Bombay Rockers went onstage with the EDM duo Filur at Roskilde Festival, in front of roughly 25,000 people.

"Sexy Mama", released in late 2003, was the first single from their debut album.The trio's next single, "Rock tha Party", became another major radio hit. It was featured in the 2016 action film Rocky Handsome. Introducing came out in 2005.

The group's second album, Crash and Burn, was released in 2007. Their third, Rock and Dhol, came out in 2011. It received positive reviews, and the singles "Lets Dance", "Nava Nava", and "Ishq" proved popular not only in Denmark but also in India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, “Dhurandhar” is the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline draws loosely on real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, and other events.

--IANS

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