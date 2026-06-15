Sonam Khan shares rare memories of Sridevi: ‘Behind the queen was a childlike soul’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Former actress Sonam Khan, on Monday, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actress Sridevi.

In her latest post on Instagram, she recalled the special bond they developed over the years. Looking back on their friendship, Sonam spoke about discovering two sides of Sridevi — the iconic superstar admired by millions and the warm, playful person behind the fame. Through a series of fond memories, she reflected on the actress’s kindness, innocence, and childlike curiosity that left a lasting impression on her.

Sonam posted a rare black-and-white throwback photograph featuring herself alongside Sridevi, Chunky Panday, and Amrish Puri. The monochrome image showed the late actress dressed in a suit as she posed for the camera.

The actress wrote, “She Was a Queen and a Child I met her at the mahurat of Nakabandi and barely got a hello. She was so reserved it hurt to watch. Like she was holding the whole world behind her eyes. Then came Chandni premiere night. I was there too. That night after the movie ended there was immense reaction — mostly a mixed bag within the film industry. Doubt everywhere. But I thought otherwise, and just like that the next day itself I sent her flowers. “A queen will be a queen”

“I wrote a note along with the flowers. I loved her in Chandni and so did the rest of the world. Sridevi called Yash Ji and said, “Sonam has sent me flowers which are touching my ceiling.” He told me that when I met him at his office. It was a fan moment for me. Like, Sridevi ma’am even knows my name. Yay! She never forgot. She told Yash Ji I was the only actress who sent her flowers,” added Sonam.

The post further read, “When we met again for the Nakabandi patchwork, she thanked me for those roses. That was it. The ice broke. A simple gesture with no agenda made me her my friend, and God, I was so proud of that. I was very young and she got that because she too started working at an extremely young age. That comes with honesty and zero malice.”

“After that, she changed with me. The legend fell away. She’d tug at my sleeve, eyes sparkling, giggling like we were back in school. I still think of that New York to Bombay flight in 1990. We’d both just performed at Amitji’s concert. For hours she talked. No walls, no silences. Just her soft, funny, real. Sometimes heartbreakingly honest. She left us too soon. But I got to know both of her: the queen everyone worshipped, and the child who just wanted to laugh. It was a privilege and an honor to have known her. A queen can be replaced but not Sridevi. I still mean every word I wrote that night: A queen will always be a queen because she was The Sridevi never meant to be replaced, till eternity.” (sic)

For the unversed, veteran actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai after accidentally drowning.

--IANS

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