PMAY, JJM, Ujjwala among schemes powering 'ease of living' over 12 years

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) India’s journey over the past twelve years has been marked by a decisive transformation in governance and living standards, describing it as a shift toward 'ease of living' driven by large-scale welfare programmes, infrastructure expansion and structural reforms, according to an official statement on Monday.

Since 2014, policies have focused on dignity, opportunity and inclusive development, reshaping everyday life across housing, sanitation, water supply, electricity, financial inclusion and connectivity, the government said.

Highlighting flagship housing initiatives, the statement said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), more than 1.25 crore urban houses have been sanctioned with over 98 lakh completed, while in rural areas under PMAY-Gramin, 3.05 crore houses have been completed out of 3.91 crore sanctioned.

It added that the scheme has ensured large-scale women ownership in housing.

On basic amenities, the government said the Jal Jeevan Mission has expanded rural tap water coverage from 16.72 per cent in 2019 to 81.94 per cent by June 2026, with over 12 crore new connections added.

Over 9 crore women have been relieved from the drudgery of fetching water.

Citing sanitation gains, the statement said the Swachh Bharat Mission has helped achieve 100 per cent rural sanitation coverage and construction of over 12.14 crore household toilets, while urban India has seen sharp improvements in waste processing and cleanliness indicators.

On electricity front, the government said installed power capacity has more than doubled since 2014, rising to over 532 GW, while renewable energy capacity grown significantly to 274.69 GW.

It added that rural and urban electricity supply hours have improved substantially and power shortages have fallen to near-zero levels.

Under the Ujjwala Yojana, the statement said over 10.57 crore LPG connections have been provided, raising national LPG coverage to more than 100 per cent.

It highlighted the expansion of PM Jan Dhan Yojana, noting that bank accounts have increased to over 58 crore with strong usage in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) systems.

On mobility and infrastructure, the government said India’s road network has grown to 63.73 lakh km, while national highways have expanded by nearly 61 per cent.

Meanwhile, metro rail has expanded to 26 cities with over 1,150 km of network, and rail electrification has reached almost 100 per cent.

In addition, the government highlighted growth in aviation under the UDAN scheme, stating that 665 routes have been operationalised and the number of airports has increased to 165, improving regional connectivity.

Describing governance reforms, the government cited the Jan Vishwas Act as a major step in reducing compliance burden and decriminalising minor offences. It also highlighted digital platforms like MyGov and CPGRAMS for citizen engagement and grievance redressal.

According to the government, these initiatives collectively represent a 'fundamental shift in ease of living'.

--IANS

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