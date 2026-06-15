PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations in Kolkata

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday (June 21), as the Ministry of AYUSH on Monday formally launched the nationwide and global countdown to the annual event.

The announcement was made during the curtain raiser programme for International Day of Yoga 2026 held here.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said the main national celebration will be organised at Kolkata's historic Red Road under the leadership of PM Modi.

In addition, the minister unveiled the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga -- Yoga for Healthy Ageing -- highlighting yoga's role in promoting physical health, mental well-being and quality of life in an ageing world.

"Across the world, people are living longer than ever before. The real challenge is to ensure that these added years are healthy, active, independent and meaningful. Yoga offers a time-tested and holistic pathway towards healthy ageing," Jadhav said.

Highlighting the global reach of the event, the minister said more than 210 Indian Missions abroad, in coordination with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will organise Yoga Day celebrations at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

He said yoga has evolved into a global movement for health and wellness since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal for an International Day of Yoga in 2014.

"Today, yoga has transcended borders, cultures and languages. It has emerged as a shared global movement that brings people together in the pursuit of health, harmony and well-being," Jadhav said.

Moreover, the minister announced that a nationwide live yoga session organised on June 14 witnessed participation from more than four lakh people simultaneously, creating a new Guinness World Record.

As part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Culture will organise special Yoga Day programmes at 100 iconic locations across the country.

However, the Ayush Ministry is also conducting the 'Gangotri to Gangasagar: Ganga Tat Yoga Yatra' from June 13 to 20, linking yoga with environmental awareness, river culture and community participation.

Ahead of the main event, Kolkata will host a series of programmes, including Doud se Dhyan on June 19 and Vande Yogam on June 20, showcasing the blend of fitness, wellness, patriotism and cultural heritage.

Calling upon citizens to participate in large numbers, Jadhav said yoga remains one of India's greatest contributions to humanity and urged people to adopt it as a daily practice for a healthier and happier life.

--IANS

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