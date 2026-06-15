June 15, 2026 6:22 PM हिंदी

India and Norway discuss bilateral ties and evolving global priorities

India and Norway discuss bilateral ties and evolving global priorities

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) India and Norway on Monday held discussions on evolving global priorities and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Norway's Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener and Aparna Ray, the Joint Secretary for Policy Planning and Research at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Pleased to meet Aparna Ray Joint Secretary (Policy Planning and Research), MEA. We discussed evolving global priorities and ways to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Norway and India. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation," the Norwegian Ambassador to India posted on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day official visit to Norway, where he participated in the India-Nordic Summit and also held bilateral engagements.

PM Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo. The two leaders upgraded bilateral partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership and spoke about strengthening ties in innovation, research, education, healthcare, skill development and other sectors.

"Held fruitful talks with PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo. One of the key highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership, which will deepen synergy in clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy, green shipping and more. We also talked about boosting linkages in innovation, research, education, healthcare, skill development and more. It is gladdening to see Norway join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi and Jonas Gahr Store also participated in the Business and Research Summit. During the summit, PM Modi spoke about India's reform trajectory and invited Norway to invest in clean energy initiatives.

"At the Oslo City Hall, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and I took part in the Business and Research Summit. It was good to interact with those active in the world of business and research. Our nations can collaborate extensively in areas like food security, fertilisers, fisheries and energy. I invited Norway to invest in India’s clean energy initiatives. Also talked about India’s reform trajectory. An area like shipbuilding too presents unlimited possibilities," PM Modi wrote on X.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the 'Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit', by King Harald V in Oslo. This marked the 32nd global honour conferred upon PM Modi.

--IANS

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