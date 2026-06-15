Women’s T20 WC: It’s about being smart with when to take risks and put the opposition under pressure, says Jemimah

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the team’s triumph in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup has instilled belief and hunger to win more global titles, adding that the approach in T20I cricket is about being smart in taking calculated risks and putting the opposition under pressure.

India began their 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup with a commanding 64-run win over Pakistan at Edgbaston and will next face the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday. "What has happened with that World Cup win is that it has empowered us to be motivated to do even better. When you win one, and it may sound like a negative word, it's almost like an addiction; you want to win another one.

“It pushes you even more. And as a batter, it is just a shift in mindset. In T20 cricket, compared to other formats, you have to take calculated risks. For me, it is about being smart with when to take those risks and how to put the bowlers and the opposition under pressure. That will be my mindset," said Jemimah on JioStar.

Vice‑captain Smriti Mandhana highlighted her own tactical adjustments for excelling in the competition, after beginning the tournament by top-scoring with 68. "More than anything, I feel this team is really hungry. Everyone looks determined to do the right things, and we would, for sure, like to carry our form into the T20 World Cup.

“For me, the biggest change has been making better use of the Powerplay and understanding what I can do between overs 6 and 10, then pacing my innings accordingly, whether we are chasing or batting first. There is just one mindset: to do well for India in whatever situation the team requires.

“If needed, I can anchor the innings or be the aggressor. That's my job. Then we have the likes of Shafali, Richa, and Harman; we have so many power‑hitters coming in later. Even Jemimah and I, in our own ways, can find a way to play at a similar strike rate."

Head coach Amol Muzumdar credited the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for boosting the confidence level in the squad. "Following that World Cup win, in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, we began preparing ourselves for the goal, which is ahead of us now, the T20 World Cup.

“We had identified a couple of areas where we needed to put in our best efforts, and fitness was one of the main ones we spoke about. We have been putting in a lot of work behind it. If you look at what has transpired in the WPL over the last three years, it has been outstanding.

“For any girl or cricketer to play in front of a packed stadium and a capacity crowd, and then deliver match‑winning performances, the confidence level goes sky‑high. That has helped Indian cricket overall," he said.

--IANS

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