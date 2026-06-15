Naseeruddin Shah: J.R.D. Tata carried his greatness quietly, as a matter of habit

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who essays the role of India’s pioneering industrialist J.R.D. Tata in the recently released streaming show ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, has said that the industrialist exercised tremendous restraint, and carried his greatness quietly.

Naseeruddin Shah's portrayal of J.R.D. Tata emerged as one of the most celebrated performances from the series. Bringing remarkable restraint, depth, and quiet authority to the role, his interpretation of the visionary industrialist has struck a chord with viewers, adding emotional weight and authenticity to the story.

Talking about his part, the veteran actor shared, "J.R.D. Tata was singular in a way that is difficult to articulate. What fascinated me most was not his stature but his restraint; he carried his greatness quietly, almost as a matter of habit. I have played many characters over the years, but portraying J.R.D. came with a huge sense of responsibility because of the legacy he represents. I am delighted that ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ gave me the opportunity to explore him”.

He also reflected on working with Jim Sarbh, and praised him for his quality of being a good listener.

"Jim has something that cannot be manufactured, he listens. Genuinely, completely. On camera, that is rarer than it sounds. His theatre foundation has given him a rigour and intellectual seriousness that translates beautifully on screen, and in a series as layered as ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, that depth matters enormously. Working with him is, without hesitation, always a genuine pleasure”, he added.

‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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