Tara Sutaria debunks the myth that 'actresses don’t eat' with her latest post

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Tara Sutaria debunked the common myth that 'actresses don’t eat' and starve themselves in order to maintain that picture-perfect figure with her latest post on social media.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted two pictures of herself, savouring not one, not two, but three bowls of yummy dishes during the shoot.

The photos showed her treating her taste buds in a comfortable blush-pink attire.

"Incase you thought actresses don’t eat lol...On set today (sic)," Tara captioned the post.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with interesting remarks such as "They eat more and makes them glow more .. you go girl", "Did you finish all the three containers by yourself????", and "Where are the sweets though??".

Tara not only loves to eat, but she also immensely enjoys the process of cooking.

On more than one occasion, she treated the netizens with exciting glimpses of her culinary skills.

In May, she proudly flaunted her best 'roast and gravy' yet, which she had prepared using heavy cream, mustard, white wine, tarragon, lemons, pepper, whole garlic, and smoked paprika.

Dropping a glimpse of the appetizing food on her Instagram Stories, the 'Tadap' actress wrote, "The best roast and gravy I've made so far...heavy cream, mustard, white wine, tarragon, lemons, pepper, whole garlic and smoked paprika".

Before that, Tara tried her hand at salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles, and gherkins, shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells, along with Caesar salad, and caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs.

On the professional front, Tara has been roped in to play Rebecca in 'KGF' actor Yash's highly talked about period gangster drama "Toxic".

Along with these two, the drama also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under his banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, "Toxic" has been made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas.

--IANS

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